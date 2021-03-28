Police register 83 FIRs over violation of coronavirus SOPs

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Lahore Police have registered 83 FIRs over violation of coronavirus SOPs including 44 cases were lodged against persons not following the instructions regarding wearing facemask.

Spokesperson Lahore police said that most of the cases of violation of wearing masks were recorded in City division areas where as many as 33 FIRs were registered in this regard.

Moreover, three each FIRs were registered in Iqbal Town division, Civil Lines and Model Town division whereas two cases were lodged in Cantt division. Capital City Police Officer Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that all the precautions and guide lines given by the Punjab government were only for the sake of protection and safety of the people in the wake of severe threats of third wave of coronavirus.

He said that the joint teams of police, district administration and health personnel’s had been formed to monitor the implementation and enforcement status on the directions of government regarding SOPs. He said that strict indiscriminate action will be initiated against the law breakers.

He said special pickets will be set up at different points of the city to check the implementation process of directions of wearing masks by people and other SOPs. CCPO Lahore appealed the people to cooperate with police and other departments to save their own and others lives in this critical situation.