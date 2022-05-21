Police registers FIR against PTI’s Alamgir Khan for insulting state institutions

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Police in Karachi on Saturday registered an FIR against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Alamgir Khan for using derogatory language against the state as well as the state institutions.

According to the FIR registered at Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, Alamgir made a deliberate effort to malign the country’s security agencies and the judiciary; tried to incite people against the state institutions by making them feel hopeless about the country’s situation, and made an effort to demotivate and lower the morale of the personnel of the armed forces.

The FIR filed on the complaint of SHO Gulshan Ashraf Jogi read that he was patrolling an area near Gulshan-e-Iqbal locality of the city when he stumbled upon some statements and figures drawn on a wall. “One of the statements went like this: “The law of jungle is better than ours,” the SHO said, adding there was also a figure of a woman, holding balance in her hands, on the wall.

Another sketch, he added, was that of a balance on whose one side there was the map of Pakistan, while dollars on the other.

It is reminded here that the police had raided the home of PTI leader Alamgir Khan in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi late Friday night, prompting the party’s local leadership to rush to his home to know the reasons for the police action.

A large contingent of police laid siege to Alamgir’s home, only to return later without making any arrest.

PTI leaders Bilal Ghaffar, Arsalan Taj, Raja Azhar and others reached Alamgir’s home and condemned the raid in strongest possible terms.