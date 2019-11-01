Police releases JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayatullah from prison on bail

F.P. Report

MANSEHRA: Police has released leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Mufti Kifayatullah from jail after getting bail Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) Abbottabad bench, on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the court’s bench had issued orders to the authorities to release the JUI-F firebrand Mufti Kifayatullah from the jail after granting him bail. Kifayatullah’s release was delayed a day earlier following the time lag caused for the arrival of the legal documents to the authorities.

Just after his release from the jail, the politician departed to the federal capital Islamabad along with party workers to participate in the Azadi March being led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

The October 27’s arrest had been made under clause 3 of the maintenance of public order (MPO) ordinance was challenged in the Abbottabad high court by the lawyers of Mufti Kifayatullah.

He had challenged his detainment in the court of law on October 29.

The clause states, “Government, if satisfied that with a view to preventing any person from acting in any manner prejudicial to public safety or the maintenance of public order, it is necessary so to do, may, by an order in writing, direct the arrest and detention in such custody as may be prescribed under sub-section (7), of such person for such period as may, subject to the other provisions of this section, be specified in the order, and Government, if satisfied that for the aforesaid reasons it is necessary so to do, may, extend from time to time the period of such detention, [for a period not exceeding six months at a time.”