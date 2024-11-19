Police safely recover seven cops abducted in KP’s Bannu

F.P. Report

BANNU: Police safely recovered seven policemen, who were kidnapped from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district a day ago, on Tuesday.

According to the district police officer (DPO), unknown armed men had kidnapped the police officials from the Rocha Check Post earlier on Monday night, in the Wazir subdivision of the Bannu district.

The police’s pressure through local elders and search operations helped in the safe and sound recovery of the policemen from the same area they were kidnapped from.