Police, security forces conduct joint operation in Lower Kurram, arrest 18 terrorists

F.P. Report

KOHAT: In a large-scale operation, police and security forces arrested 18 terrorists and two facilitators in Lower Kurram.

Addressing a press conference, Kohat RPO stated that the operation targeted terrorists’ hideouts in Bagan, Manduri, Ochit and surrounding areas.

The raids are ongoing in Kurram, Hangu, and Kohat to apprehend terrorists with bounties on their heads.

House-to-house searches are also being conducted.

The RPO added that search operations continue in the mountainous border areas of Kurram and Hungu.

The arrested terrorists have been moved to an undisclosed location.

Notably, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government recently set a bounty of Rs130 millions on 14 terrorists, including Rs30 million for Kazim.