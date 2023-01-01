Police smash drug processing lab, arrest 2 in Baghlan province

BAGHLAN (Khaama press): According to the provincial police, Afghanistan’s counter-narcotics officers have demolished two drug processing facilities in the northern province of Baghlan and detained two suspected of participating in an illegal drug trade.

Two drug processing labs were destroyed, and two individuals were detained due to police operations initiated late Sunday in the Tala-o-Barfak district of Baghlan province.

The statement claims that throughout the operations, numerous narcotics and components used to make heroin were found and destroyed.

The Afghan counter-narcotics police destroyed a drug processing lab and arrested two persons involved in the drug business in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province.

The authorities have reportedly discovered several items utilized in the site’s heroin manufacture.

Meanwhile, a recent report by BBC shows that the cultivation of poppy has been reduced in the Helmand province of Afghanistan.

However, reports also say that the primary sources of the group have been cultivation and drug trafficking during the past years. It cannot be confirmed whether the banning of poppy cultivation continues or is a temporary tactic by the Taliban.