Police start inquiry into Gill’s torture allegations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Saturday started an inquiry into allegations of torture on PTI leader and Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill during his detention.

According to sources, a special meeting was held in the federal capital under the chair of DG Headquarters, Islamabad. The meeting was attended by top police officials and also by the investigation officers of the case. Sources said that it was decided to completely supervise the food being given to Gill. Police have started recording statements on Gill’s torture allegations. They also have recorded doctors’ statements.

Sources said that the Islamabad IG police himself was supervising the inquiry. The meeting participants were also briefed about the court order. The Islamabad High Court has directed the IG police to submit a report on the allegations of torture on Gill.

On Friday, a sessions court refused to grant extension in the physical remand of Gill as requested by the police. The PTI leader came to the court on a wheelchair. The judge directed the authorities to shift Gill to PIMS Hospital and again conduct his medical examination. Imran Khan who went to the hospital later in the evening to inquire after his aide’s health, the authorities did not let him see Gill.

Concerned over the treatment being meted out to Gill, Imran announced countrywide rallies to express solidarity with his chief of staff who is facing sedition charges. The PTI chief in his tweets on Friday alleged that “all the pictures & videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally & physically including sexual abuse – most too gruesome to relate. He was humiliated to break him down. I now have full detailed info.” Imran further wrote: “Tomorrow I will be leading a rally after Maghrib, from China chowk to F9 Park, in support of Dr Gill & in protest against the torture inflicted on him.”

4-member PIMS board to be formed to treat shahbaz gill: A four-member medical board of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) will be formed for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shahbaz Gill’s treatment.

According to sources, experts from the fields of Medicine, General Surgery, Pulmonology and the Medical ICU will be included in the four-member board. Associate Professor Medicine Shafaat Rasool will head the medical board while General Surgeon Atif Inaam Shami, Pulmonologist Dr Zia, and Medical ICU’s Assistant Professor Dr Salman have been included in the board.

The board would treat the PTI leader and submit a report on his health condition. The report would then be submitted to the court. A four-member board and a six-member board were formerly formed to treat PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.