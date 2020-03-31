Police step up efforts to aware citizens on social distancing

ISLAMABAD (APP):The capital police teams Tuesday visited the markets, residential sectors and rural areas to create awareness among masses about precautionary measures against the coronvirus.

The teams, led by the Superintendent Police (SP) of each zone, gave practical demonstration to the people on social distancing, wearing masks and use of sanitizers, said a press release issued by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police.

The initiative was taken on the direction of Deputy Inspector General (Operations), Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed. The move was aimed at creating the awareness among masses against the deadly virus.

Masks, sanitizers and food were also distributed among the citizens to ensure safety of the poor in view of the coronavirus emergency.

According to details, SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh briefed the people about the safety measures at medical stores, general stores and check posts of his zone. He also educated the police staff on use of protective equipments like mask.

He also visited the ‘Rapid Response Unit’, set up recently with an aim to provide first aid and medical assistance to police officials in case of emergency. He directed the management of the RRU to remain vigilant so that the lives of police official could be protected.

Zubair also met with shopkeepers and citizens in the I-8 Markaz and highlighted the importance of social distancing in wake of the COVID-19.

Similarly, SP Rural Malik Naeem Iqbal and other senior officers visited their respective areas and distributed masks among the people. They informed people about the safety steps taken by the district administration to ensure social distancing in the city markets.

Lauding the efforts of police officials, Deputy Inspector General Waqar ud Din Sayed said, “Our Jawans are playing frontline role in protecting lives and properties of the citizens in wake of the coronavirus emergency.”

He also appreciated the role of officers who were working diligently in this time of distress. The DIG also sought people cooperation in defeating the coronavirus. Every police official was performing additional duties by considering it an obligation for human welfare.

“All the SPs and DSPs are present in their respective areas and extending all-out support to the district administration for ensuring peace and tranquility in the city,” he added.