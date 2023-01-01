Police swoop on PTI leaders ahead of rally

LAHORE (INP): Punjab police continued raiding houses of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders and workers and arrested several activists ahead of the PTI rally at Minar-i-Pakistan tonight as announced by party chairman Imran Khan.

Police raided the house of former special advisor to PM Usman Dar in Sialkot but could not arrest him as he was not home. The cops also raided ex-assistant advocate general Punjab Mian Shakeel. Police arrested several PTI activists including Chaudhry Ilyas, Mian Irfan, Sajid Butt, Ghulam Haider and others and shifted them to some unknown place.

According to sources, authorities have rounded up 165 PTI members from Sialkot. Police are also conducting raids for the arrest of PTI’s members of parliament. The crackdown against the PTI workers also continued in Lahore. Police raided the Dera of Mian Abid Ali in Manawan and took away his employee Zahid Khan.

The authorities also conducted raids in Shera Kot and Nishtar Town but failed to arrest PTI activists. In Shera Kot, police raided the Dera of PTI candidate for UC 93 Waqar Zulfiqar Bhatti but could not apprehend him as he was not at home. Police conducted a raid on the Dera of PTI vice president Manawan, Wahga Town Mian Abid Ali but could not find him there. They took with them his employee Zahid Khan from the Dera.

The authorities raided the house of PTI senior vice president Nishtar Town Asif Jut second time but again returned empty-handed as he was not available. Last time, police arrested Asif’s son Jamshed Jut when they could not find his father at home. Jamshed was released on bail later. When the police raided the Juts house today, only women were at home. On the other hand, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced to hold a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan tonight. He said that the authorities would try to put all sorts of hurdles to prevent people from attending the PTI ‘Jalsa’ but urged people to attend it despite all obstacles.

In a Twitter message, the PTI chairman wrote: “Tonight will be our 6th jalsa at Minar i Pakistan & my heart tells me it will break all records. I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers. I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi & how we will pull Pak out of the mess cabal of crooks have put our country in. “They will put all sorts of hurdles to prevent people from attending, but I want to remind our ppl that it is their fundamental right to attend a political gathering. Everyone must assert their right as people of a free nation that won its independence & come to Minar i Pakistan.”

The administration has closed several roads with containers in order to implement the plan for the security of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore. The roads from Data Darbar to Minar-e-Pakistan have been closed by placing containers. The road leading to Minar-e-Pakistan has been blocked by placing containers outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.