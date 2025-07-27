Police terror probe after man detained off Glasgow flight

LONDON (AFP): Counter-terrorism agents were investigating Sunday after a man was arrested off an easyJet flight as it arrived in the Scottish city of Glasgow, police said.

“We received a report of a man causing a disturbance on a flight arriving in Glasgow around 8:20 am on Sunday, 27 July, 2025,” Police Scotland said in a statement.

“Officers boarded the plane on its arrival and a 41-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody. Enquiries are continuing.”

Unverified videos spreading online appeared to show a man standing up at the back of the plane shouting “Allahu akbar (God is Greatest)” before being tackled to the ground by a passenger.

Police said they were “aware of videos circulating online and these are being assessed by counter terrorism officers.”

EasyJet confirmed in a statement sent to AFP that a passenger had been removed on Sunday from flight EZY609 from Luton to Glasgow “due to their behavior onboard.”

“EasyJet’s crew are trained to assess all situations and act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time,” it added.