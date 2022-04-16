Police use tear gas on demonstrators in Paris

PARIS (RIA Novosti): Anastasia Ivanova. Police fired tear gas at a Yellow Vest protest in Paris after Black bloc radicals intervened in the demonstration, a RIA Novosti correspondent reports from the scene.

The procession started on Saturday afternoon from the Place de la Nation and ended at the Place de la Republique. It is attended by several hundred people, including “yellow vests”, anti-fascist organizations, migrant associations and numerous trade unions.

All of them oppose far-right politicians and fascism.

The action took place peacefully until the radical Black bloc youth joined it. They began to provoke the police and throw bottles at law enforcement officers. In response, police officers fired tear gas several times.

Yellow vest protesters oppose the possible election of Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right Rally National party, they also chant “Neither Macron nor Le Pen” and call for a boycott of the second round of the French presidential election.

The column of demonst-rators is held back from two sides by police cordons. In the course of the movement of the column, small skirmishes occur between the demonstrators and police officers, but in general the action is peaceful.

