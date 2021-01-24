Police using modern technology to address public issues: IGP

F.P. Rreport

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi on Sunday various police stations and inspected newly surveillance CCTV system for monitoring all activities inside police stations.

Upon his arrival at Police Lines Nowshera, a contingent of police presented guard of honour and saluted the IGP.

District Police Officer, Najam Al Hasnain and other senior police officials were present on the occasion to welcome him.

The IGP inspected the newly installed CCTV system to monitor lockup, Moharar, SHO offices inside the police stations.

District Police Officer, Najam Al Hasnain gave a detailed briefing on the install of CCTV system in the police stations.

The IGP was informed that cameras have been installed and activated at lockup, Moharar and SHO offices inside three police stations, while installation will be completed at remaining police stations soon.

The IGP was further informed that the cameras installed in all the three police stations are directly connected to the DPO office and central monitoring room.

The Inspector General of Police was given a practical demonstration of surveillance by watching the live footage of lockup, Muharar and SHO offices.

Later, the IGP visited Nowshera Kalan police station and inspected its various sections.

He checked the records and talked to police personnel about their work and problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP said police performance and behavior would further improve with installation of cameras and monitoring system and it would facilitate people to address their issues timely.

He such all such positive measures at police stations would increase public confidence on police and would be helpful to address their complaints.

He said that police was trying to provide maximum relief to the people by using modern technology.