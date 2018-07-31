Policeman arrested for allegedly raping girl in Multan

F.P. Report

MULTAN: A police officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a girl along with his two friends, a senior officer said.

The additional sub-inspector along with his two friends allegedly raped the girl in Multan’s Shah Shams area.

“Assistant Sub-Inspector Tariq was arrested on the girl’s complaint,” police said.

“Raids are being conducted to arrest the other two suspects,” the senior officer added.

A case was registered against the three men on the girl’s complaint at Shah Shams Police Station.

The girl was shifted to a hospital for medical check-up.

In January this year, an elite force policeman was arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a 15-year-old boy in Haripur.

The survivor told the police that the accused raped him multiple times and also made a video of the heinous act. The complainant said the video was used to blackmail him into having sexual relations with the accused and his friends.

