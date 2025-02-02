Policeman martyred in attack on anti-polio team in Khyber

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : A policeman was martyred when unidentified assailants opened fire on an anti-polio team in the Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.



The incident took place as the country launched its first national anti-polio campaign of the year, aimed at vaccinating 45 million children across Pakistan.

The attack occurred on the first day of the seven-day nationwide campaign, which will run from February 3 to 9, 2025.



Authorities confirmed that the body of the slain officer was immediately transported to the hospital for medical procedures.



In response, a manhunt has been initiated by law enforcement agencies to track down the perpetrators of this attack.

This year’s anti-polio campaign is of particular significance, as it seeks to protect children from the debilitating disease.



The Ministry of National Health confirmed that the campaign would target over 45 million children across Pakistan, with specific vaccination goals set for each region.

In Punjab, more than 23.3 million children are expected to receive the polio vaccine, while 7.299 million children in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be vaccinated.



Balochistan’s target stands at 2.66 million, and 800,000 children in Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan will also be immunized. Karachi and other districts in Sindh have a target of over 16 million children.

Despite the ongoing security challenges, authorities are determined to carry out the campaign and ensure that no child is left behind in the fight against polio.



The government has vowed to increase security measures to protect health workers, as they face a heightened threat from militants in certain areas.