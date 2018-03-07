Policeman martyred in Quetta firing

F.P. Report

QUETTA: One policeman was martyred and another was injured after unknown gunmen opened fire on a police vehicle in Quetta on Wednesday.

The private news channel reported that the incident took place in the Shalkot area of the city and the gunmen opened fire on the police vehicle.

The martyred policeman was identified as Qadir.

Last month, two policemen were martyred when Deputy Superintendent of Police Hameedullah Dasti’s car came under heavy firing by unidentified assailants on Sumungli Road in Quetta.

