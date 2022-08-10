Police’s promotion to BPS-17 and above: PHC directs to declare jurisdiction, procedure

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan has issued notices to Attorney General of Pakistan, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Establishment Division and Inspector General of Police to submit comments till 13 September while declared calling of Provincial Selection Board (PSB) meeting will be conditional to court’s order in police’s promotion case, on Wednesday.

The divisional bench of PHC also observed that departments should assist court regarding jurisdiction and procedure for promotion of police officers to BPS-17 and above during writ filed by District Police Officer Karak Shafiullah, Shoukat Ali, SP Security Salah-u-Din and DSP Shahzadi along with others against PSB jurisdiction in the matter.

The counsel for petitioner Muhammad Shoaib, Anwar-ul-Haq and Muhammad Ahmad Khan Advocates while Additional Advocate General Khalid Rehman appeared on behalf of provincial government appeared before court.

During hearing Anwar-ul-Haq Advocate that the petitioners are confirmed DSPs while serving as DPOs and Superintendents of Police in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and argued that PSB meeting has called on provincial establishment notification to promote junior officers on nepotism despite lack of jurisdiction in promotion of police officers to BPS-17 and above which is unconstitutional.

The counsel further argued that court has issued orders in identical cases while Federal Government has already declared that promotion of police officers to BPS-17 and above is mandate of Central Selection Board while IG establishment has ignored several aspects in issuance of notification.

Additional Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa requested for further time to submit comments in the petition while PHC has directed Establishment Division to submit reply regarding jurisdiction for promotion of police’s officers to BPS-17 and above and adjourned further hearing till 13 September.

The divisional of PHC comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan extended status quo declaring PSB meeting will be conditional to court’s orders while directed federal government to assist court on the jurisdiction on the question raised by petitioners seeking promotion.