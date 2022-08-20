Polio-free Pakistan, a new approach

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday declared ‘Polio-free Pakistan’ a national goal and urged the citizens to cooperate with polio teams for the complete eradication of the crippling disease from the country.

According to the Prime Minister, this is a testing time with the resurgence of recent polio cases, related security incidents coupled with acute weather conditions including flash floods and torrential rains in most of the Country but the nation can and will overcome this challenge. He regretted that Pakistan was one of the few countries in the world where polio was still recognized as an endemic viral infection.

Shehbaz Sharif urged the parents not to miss getting their children administered the polio drops and support the government’s goal to make Pakistan polio-free. The Prime Minister expressed a strong commitment to a polio-free Pakistan and emphasized the role of the government leaders, health workers, and parents to ensure that the disease never paralyzed another child in the future.

Unfortunately, Pakistan is one of the few nations in the world where the cases of polio infection are continuously being reported despite rigorous efforts of the government, health workers along with Security agencies who provide security to polio staff in terror-hit and far-flung areas of the country. At the same time, the role of the global organizations including WHO, UNICEF, US CDC, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the International Rotary Club is highly appreciable who continuously assisted Pakistan in this endeavor over the past several decades.

A question is persistently being asked during discussions at the public and government levels, while International donors and the global community are also astonished about the fact that the years-long efforts and massive funding failed to achieve the goal of a polio-free Pakistan over the past two and a half decades. In fact, the presence of polio zones/ reservoirs in border regions including North Waziristan, Peshawar, Dir, and Bajur, along with a refusal of immunization and misperception about the immunization campaign are the real reasons for Pakistan’s failure in the eradication of this endemic.

In fact, a certain segment of the society has linked this pure health issue with religion and alleged forced anovulation in the children through baseless assumptions and conspiracy theories. Whereas this unreal propaganda has subverted the masses in rural areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and erstwhile FATA, where parents used to refuse the immunization of their children, which not only wastes the funds and resources but also makes the government’s task more difficult. At the same time, miscreants in some areas took advantage of this situation and started targeting polio immunization teams, which are an easy target for fulfilling their nefarious designs against the government and humanity at large.

Presently, the recurrent cases of polio infection have become a stigma for Pakistan at the international level. Prime Minister had urged the federal, provincial, and district management to address the challenges of persistently missed children and encourage the people by raising awareness about the gravity of the situation. In fact, it is a national obligation, not a mere discretion of the parents to immunize each and every eligible child so no Pakistani child lives a enfeeble life.

Therefore, the government must take all available legislative, legal, and administrative actions to inform the masses and immunize every child within its territorial jurisdiction to achieve the goal of a polio-free Pakistan.