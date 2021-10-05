Polish minister: Russia main threat to Europe

WARSAW (TASS): Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszak called Russia the main factor in the deterioration of the security situation in Europe. He made this statement on Tuesday at the opening of the Warsaw Security Forum.

“The security situation in Europe is deteriorating because of Russia’s policy,” said the head of the Polish defense ministry. According to him, this is expressed through the build-up of the military power of the Russian Federation, threats in international relations and other forms of testing defense capabilities, including the use of hybrid technologies.

“The Zapad-2021 exercise is a clear demonstration of military strength on the part of Russia,” Blashchak said.

According to the Polish minister, in the current situation, “the Euro-Atlantic policy should be united and solidary.” “This is a condition for an effective and strategic response to these threats,” he said.

According to him, all countries should contribute to ensuring common security. “Poland not only keeps spending on defense at 3% of GDP, but also exceeds it,” he said. “We will increase defense spending by 2.5% over the current decade.”

“In today’s world, no country is able to independently pursue a security policy,” said Blaszczak. “Poland is ready to contribute to NATO’s security.”

The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov previously called the position of the Baltic countries and Poland, which accumulate NATO forces on their territory and speak at the same time about the alleged threats from Russia, “illogical and pernicious”.

Peskov emphasized that the desire of these states to concentrate more and more NATO troops does not lead to the strengthening of security on the continent, but, on the contrary, to an increase in tension.