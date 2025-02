WARSAW (Reuters): Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk hit back on Thursday at comments from US President Donald Trump, who said on Wednesday that the European Union was formed “in order to screw the United States”.

“The EU wasn’t formed to screw anyone,” Tusk wrote on X. “Quite the opposite. It was formed to maintain peace, to build respect among our nations, to create free and fair trade, and to strengthen our transatlantic friendship. As simple as that.”