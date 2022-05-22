Polish PM urges Norway to share profits from oil and gas with Ukraine

WARSAW (RIA Novosti): Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki offered Norway to share profits from oil and gas exports with Ukraine.

” Norway ‘s additional profit from oil and gas will exceed one hundred billion euros…” Morawiecki said when meeting with Polish youth on Sunday.

“Dear Norwegian friends, this is not fair,” he added. In his opinion, Norway should “immediately share” its profits from the sale of oil and gas, assessing the receipt of additional profits from energy resources in the face of rising prices for them.

These words of Morawiecki caused irony on the part of a number of Polish politicians.

“This is an absolute hit! Listen to the statement made by our Prime Minister, with all seriousness, sober, in the presence of cameras,” Artur Dziambor, a member of parliament from the nationalist and Euroskeptic party “Corvin”, wrote on Twitter.

“I thought about how Morawiecki wants to finance all the expenses that he planned during the crisis. The mystery is solved. We should write to our Norwegian friends so that they share their excess income with us,” Slavomir Mentzen, a representative of the same party, wrote on Twitter.

Since May 11, Ukraine has stopped the transit of gas through the Sokhranovka gas measuring station (GIS), citing the fact that it is under the control of Russian forces (on the territory of the LPR ). As a result, only one entrance remained for gas transit to Europe – the Sudzha GIS. Gazprom stated that the transfer of all volumes to Sudzha is technologically impossible, the company fulfills all obligations to European consumers, and transit services are fully paid.

After the announcement by the GTS Operator of Ukraine, a noticeable increase in gas quotations was observed on the London ICE stock exchange.

The cost of gas continues to rise in price, and at the auction on May 12, prices jumped by almost 20%, exceeding $1,200 per thousand cubic meters.

Western countries announced a series of new sanctions against the Russian Federation over Ukraine, and in Europe statements about the need to reduce dependence on Russian energy resources began to sound louder.

The course to refuse oil and gas supplies from the Russian Federation is actively supported by the United States, which calls on alternative producers to increase their production.

