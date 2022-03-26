Polish President hopes for US help in construction of nuclear power plant

WARSAW (Agencies): Polish President Andrzej Duda hopes that the Americans will be involved in the planned construction of a nuclear power plant in the republic.

The Polish authorities intend to build six nuclear power units with a total capacity of 6-9 GW. The first of them is planned to be launched in the Gdansk seaside area in 2033. The construction contractor has not yet been named.

“We are grateful that we continue the initiated program of cooperation in the field of peaceful atomic energy, the construction of American nuclear power plants in Poland, which we need to implement the climate protection program and develop modern energy in our country,” Duda said during a meeting with the US President Joe Biden in Warsaw.

“I deeply believe that the partnership between Poland and the United States in the field of nuclear energy in our country in close cooperation between our countries will be realized. I be-lieve that this program with American firms, but under the patronage of the White House, it will be possible to implement it in the near future, since Poland really needs it,” he added.

Polish President said he asked his American counterpart Joe Biden to speed up the supply of weapons to the republic.

“I have made a request to speed up the purchasing programs,” Duda said after meeting with Biden on Saturday in Warsaw.

The Polish President recalled that, in particular, contracts for the supply of Patriot air defense systems, F-35 fighters and Abrams tanks to Poland are in the process of being implemented.

“I asked to expedite the implementation of these orders as far as possible in order to strengthen our security,” Duda said.

President Biden reinforced previous comments on the duty to the collective defense principle of NAT-O’s Article 5, stating that it is a “sacred commitment.”

“We take Article 5 as a sacred commitment, not a throwaway, a sacred commitment that relates to every member of NATO,” Biden said at the top of a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland.

Article 5 is the principle of collective defense, meaning that an attack against one NATO ally is an attack against all.

Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “counting on a divided NATO… But he hasn’t been able to do it.”

Biden said Poland is “taking on a significant responsibility” by welcoming refugees into the country, and added that it should be all of NATO’s responsibility, not just Poland’s.

The president mentioned that the Ukrainian refugees in Poland reminded him of the situation at the U.S. border with Mexico.

After the meeting, President Biden met with Ukrainian refugees who have fled to Poland in rec-ent weeks, getting a firsthand look at the humanitarian crisis sparked by Russ-ia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden toured PGE Narodowy Stadium in Warsaw, which is accommodating scores of refugees who have crossed over the border as Russia destroys cities and targets civilian spaces like hospitals and theaters. He spoke individually with men, women and children at the stadium, later telling reporters he was struck by the “depth and strength of the human spirit.”

“It’s incredible. You see all those little children. They just want a hug. They just want to say thanks. It just makes you so damn proud,” Biden said, calling those who have fled an “amazing group of people.”

The president at one point picked up a little girl wearing a pink jacket and held her in his arms for a few moments.

Biden said he met two people from Mariupol, a Ukrainian city that has come under heavy shelling from Russian forces. The Mariupol City Council earlier this month reported roughly 2,400 civilians had been killed in the city, and a theater and maternity hospital in the city were both hit by shelling.

One reporter asked Biden what he thought of Russian President Vladimir Putin for having caused the humanitarian fallout, and Biden responded by calling Putin “a butcher.” Biden on Friday reiterated his belief that Putin has committed war crimes.

Biden on Saturday also met with chef José Andrés, whose World Central Kitchen has been working to provide meals to displaced Ukrainians.

