WASHINGTON DC (TA-SS): The proposal of the Polish authorities to transfer MiG-29 fighters to Uk-raine is a matter of serious concern for the entire North Atlantic Alliance. This was announced by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday at the State Department at a joint press conference with British Fo-reign Secretary Liz Truss.

Commenting on this proposal, the chief of Ameri-can diplomacy noted: “The flight from the American NATO base in Germany to the airspace over Ukraine, where the Russian Armed Forces operate, is a matter of serious concern to the e-ntire NATO alliance. Ther-efore, we must work out s-pecific issues.<…> Now we We are continuing very clo-se consultations with Pol-and and other NATO Alli-es on this issue and the lo-gistical challenges it presents.” “We are united in our call to the Kremlin to im-mediately allow Ukrainian civilians to safely leave the cities and towns of Ukraine surrounded by Russian forces. It is the responsibility of every country to join us in putting pressure on Moscow in this,” he said.

