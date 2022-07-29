Political brawl and national economy

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chairman Maulana Fazl-ul-Rehman on Thursday reiterated that the coalition government would complete its constitutional term and the next general election would be held on time.

Addressing a press conference along with PDM leaders after chairing a high-level meeting of the alliance he informed the media that the sitting has adopted the two resolutions unanimously. He said the PDM in one of its resolutions had demanded the Federal Government to send a presidential reference to the apex court to constitute a full court for the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution. In the second resolution, he said, the alliance demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to immediately announce its verdict on the prohibited foreign funding case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Political and economic turmoil of the country is sharply widening with every passing day because political disarray between the opposing factions has worsened in recent days and there are fewer scopes of improvement in the situation in the near future, while, the political ruckus has a direct impact on the economic situation of the country. Presently, as of Thursday, the US Dollar has marked a historic gain and crossed the limit of 240 rupees a Dollar thus during the past three months of the coalition government dollar jumped from 188 to 240, which not only decreased Pakistan’s foreign reserve to below 8.5 billion dollars but also added in country’s foreign debt significantly.

According to experts, if the conditions persist Pakistan will strike the same situation as encountered by Sri Lanka a few weeks ago because Pakistan’s foreign reserves would become insufficient to satisfy import bills while the record devaluation of currency will seriously affect its ability to pay foreign debt.

Although, the government has struck a deal with the IMF and Pakistan will receive over 1 billion dollars in the coming days, while some friendly countries also promised to help Pakistan through differed payments of oil and gas imports, however, all such arrangements will be useless if the government fails to stabilize the economy despite such valuable assistance from abroad. Due to the continuous defeat of the rupee against the dollar, the increasing cost of oil and electricity fuel would prompt further inflation and the government plan of providing relief to the masses will end up in a new wave of inflation in the country.