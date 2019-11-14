Political career of Nawaz, Zardari have ended in Pakistan, says Fawad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry has said that political career of former premier Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari have ended and now they have no role in the politics of Pakistan, on Thursday.

This he said in his Twitter message, he repeated one of the William Shakespeare’s famous quotes in which he had said that ‘All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players: they have their exits and their entrances.’

The minister predicted that the role of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari has ended in the ‘political drama’ of Pakistan. He added that fresh characters gave no more importance to the older ones rather than utilising them to make their own roles significant.

Earlier on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry had said that the incumbent government has made a massive undertaking by allowing Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad.