Political commission meets to discuss key issues including regional projects

KABUL (Ariana News): The political commission led by Mawlavi Abdul Kabir, Deputy Political Prime Minister, has discussed the implementation of large regional projects, the security of border areas, the improvement of the social situation, and the strengthening of relations with a number of countries.

On Tuesday, Arg said that Kabir stated that the Islamic Emirate is ready to ensure the security of the country’s borders.

“In this meeting, the political and security situation of Afghanistan and the region was discussed,” said Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesman of the IEA.

“The political commission emphasized in this meeting that Afghanistan is ready to secure its borders and (land) ports and will not allow anyone to harm other countries from Afghanistan,” Fitrat added.

Meanwhile, politicians have said that strengthening Afghanistan’s relations with the world depends on respecting human rights, opening the gates of schools and universities to girls, and removing restrictions on women.

The members of the political commission also expressed their concern over the escalation of the crisis in the Middle East and supported the call for the rights of the Palestinian people.