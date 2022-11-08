Political crisis boosted problems of common man but rulers least worried: Siraj

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has said that the prevailing political crisis in the country has increased the problems of common man but rulers are least worried about miseries of masses.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Tuesday, he said that the prices of basic commodities went up to the level that majority of people could not afford buying them.

Sirajul Haq said, besides poverty, inflation and unemployment, the gas shortage crisis during the current winter season was also feared to grip the country badly as the governments paid least attention toward exploring the local resources and there was no money in national exchequer to import it in view of widening gap between demand and supply from next month. He said political leadership must come to the table to pull the country out of prevailing crisis.

The fighting among politicians and their irresponsible attitude, he said, brought four martial laws in the past. The country, he added, could no longer afford the mishaps.

Holding the incumbent and previous government responsible to the plight of public, the JI chief said they all brought the economy on the verge of collapse, weakening the institutions and damaging the accountability.

He said it had been proved both the PDM and the PTI failed to deliver despite

ruling over country for years and years. Their policies were to get loans

and spend them on their own welfare instead of public benefit, he added.

Siraj said the youth of the country should raise voice against corrupt

system and status quo. He said Islamic system provided solution to the all

problems. He said the experiences of so-called western democracy failed to

deliver in Pakistan as the country was freed in the name of Islam and Islam

was needed to fix its all predicament.

He said the fate of the country was

in the hands of the nation. He said there was a need to get rid of the

waderas, feudal lords and corrupt capitalists through peaceful democratic

way.