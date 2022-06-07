Political crisis in Tunisia

The Tunisian judges have launched a week-long strike in a protest against President Saied’s blatant interference in the judicial affairs of the country. According to details, Tunisian President had sacked 57 judges on the charges of corruption and assisting terrorists in eluding the country’s judicial process. According to reports, Tunisian President Kais Saied dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council that was the symbol of judicial independence in Africa. The removal of the Supreme Judicial Council spurred a constitutional crisis while sacking dozens of adjudicators further aggravated the tussle between the judiciary and Chief Executive.

The Republic of Tunisia hit a political instability and constitutional crisis after incumbent President Kais Saied dismissed the country’s elected parliament and seized executive power in July 2021. The authoritarian issued several legislations to consolidate his rule after busting parliament, then he targeted the country Judiciary by terminating the Supreme Judicial Council followed by the ouster of 57 judges of the lower courts. In fact, the sitting President is habitual of defaming his opponents through self-coined baseless allegations. Earlier, he leveled charges of sedition and corruption against the leaders of ruling party to remove them out of power while he accused the judges of sheltering terrorists and supporting terrorism in the country. Although the public does not believe in self-promoting doctrine of the ruler, political activists and judges’ unions came to the streets of the capital to protest the illegal actions of the Country’s sole ruler. Previously, President Saied announced the initiation of national dialogue but excluded the major opposition party out of the initiative which led the process toward failure. According to reports, President Saied is also preparing a new constitution for the country which will not only invent a new republic but also pave the path for his long-term authoritarian rule in the country. Analysts are of the view that if a jurist started invading the constitution and the courts who else would defend the law. In fact, Tunisia’s political crisis and Saied’s principle is illustrative of the fact that greed always influences knowledge, if leaders fail to use wisdom.