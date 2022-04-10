Political delusion and rule of law

Opposition parties in the National Assembly on Sunday defeated the ruling PTI government in the no-confidence resolution with 174 votes. The crisis had touched the climax and there were clear indications of an imminent court indictment of the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The recent political crisis has raised several new questions regarding the political process and democratic institutions in the country.

The recent political events had tarnished the image of Pakistan and earned disrespect for the country. From 1999 till 09 April, 2022, clearly shows the feeling of establishment, courts towards Sarifs of Lahore.

The recent turmoil has seriously hurt the national economy and pace of development in the country and also exposes the weakness and vulnerabilities of the democratic system in the country.

In fact, hybrid nationalism only supports individual and party politics instead of national unity and public institutions. Therefore, the nation expects that the political leaders will review their policies and will learn from their mistakes while adopting a constructive approach toward national issues instead of resuming the politics of conflict, hate, and division for the satisfaction of their political interests in the days to come.