Political Disorder and Seasonal Birds

The two prominent opposition parties took a rare move on Saturday when Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari met with the leadership of PML-N including Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in Lahore and together appeared before the media after the meeting. Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif was of the view that the PTI government had failed, and People were praying for the removal of this regime. While Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was of the view that the opposition must demonstrate unity to save the country. According to reports, the meeting discussed in detail all available options including moving a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

The political situation in the center, as well as in the opposition ruled Sindh has turned cantankerous during recent days because the PDM along with the PPP ramped up pressure on the government in the center due to unprecedented inflation, failed accountability campaign, and on the issue of State Bank of Pakistan amendment bill-2022. PDM and PPP both announced separate long Marches toward Islamabad in the next month. The government reciprocated the same in the Sindh Assembly through joint opposition of PTI and MQM-P on the issue of the Sindh Local Governments Act (SLGA) besides responding to the PPP’s long-March with another March toward Karachi by the PTI and allies next month. The PPP leadership rushed to Lahore to intensify pressure on the government and both parties agreed to cooperate with each other to an optimum level. According to analysts, the final round of Political wrestling has begun and both sides claim support of the parliamentarians of the opposing group yet failed to validate their assertion. In fact, it would be a decisive movement for electable and seasonal birds to set course for the next voyage with the incoming government, while taking advantage of so-called principled differences with the government on the issues relating to the public, but the public is aware of the faces involved in the enterprise in the past.