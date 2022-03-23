Political donations and EU’s doctrine

Recently, the EU’s general affairs ministers had approved a political agreement on the recast of the regulation on the statute and funding of European political parties and European political foundations. As said, that the consensus will enhance the transparency of and bolster the framework for the funding of European political parties while reducing the administrative burden of Politicians. The Ministers said that the transparency of political campaigns and elections is vital to protect the democratic process, whereas citizens have a right to know where party funding comes from. According to authorities, the regulation will help increase transparency and limit foreign interference in the internal affairs of the European Community. According to reports, the council approved the regime, which allows for co-financing of 10% for European political parties and 5% for European political foundations. Similarly, the Commission has proposed aligning the co-financing rate at 5% for European political parties and European political foundations. As said that commission had lowered the limit of donations proposed by the Commission from €3 000 to €1 500 per year per donor, whereas donors will have to provide the necessary information for their proper identification.

Europe, the mother of democracy and inventor of public count for selection of the ruler of the country is currently facing the challenges of corruption, manipulation, foreign interference as well as cases of rigging in the election process. Funding of election campaigns of the individual candidate as well as the parties by the influential and business giants became a great challenge in the west due to complexities attached regarding the achievement of financial and business gains from the politicians after the assumption of public offices. There had been several cases in the US and Europe in which the business Tycoons raised funds for the election campaign of the politicians and were subsequently rewarded with massive government contracts or other monetary benefits by the office-bearers in the governments. The EU ministers have proposed a limit on donations to the parties and foundations to eliminate corruption in politics, hence they are still not interested in the complete elimination of this curse once for all.