Political environment on Capitol Hill is ‘toxic’: Lawmakers say

WASHINGTON DC (The Hill): A pair of Michigan lawmakers from opposing parties on Sunday describe-d the atmosphere on Capi-tol Hill in 2021 as “toxic.”

“It’s pretty toxic. There is no question about it,” Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) told host Dana Bash during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I mean, just before we adjourned probably for the Christmas break, one of our members had their words taken down, usually you just apologize. You just say, ‘You know what, I was wrong.’ And you just sit down and life goes on. And no, he couldn’t speak the rest of the day. I mean, he stood by the words that he had, but you know, you’ve got metal detectors now going on the House floor. We get really nasty threats at home. The tone gets, you know, tougher and tougher. It is a pretty toxic place. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) joined Upton on CNN and echoed his sentiment.

“I want the American people to think about what’s happening in our country, that this kind of hate, this fear is happening in communities across the country,” Dingell said.

“We need to really worry about our democracy and find a way that you can disagree with people and do it in a civil and agreeable way, and it really does have me very worried.”

Upton and Dingell were both asked about the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as an example of lawmakers coming together to conduct oversight despite a tumultuous political climate and some in the GOP whitewashing the riot by supporters of former President Trump.

“I mean, it was a scary day,” Upton said of Jan. 6. “And that’s why I voted to have an independent commission. We passed it in the House. A good number of Republicans supported it, it didn’t happen in the Senate.”

“I have a lot of friends on the other side and what we need to do is to all of us, get back to just remembering how much we have in common, just respecting each other, treating each other with dignity,” Dingell added.

“And I say to everybody, a little act of kindness towards anybody can make the difference in that person’s day, week, or life.”

Blunt blasts Democrat: Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on Sunday blasted what he called “gimmicks” that Democrats included in the Build Back Better Act as the future of the bill remains murky.

While appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” Blunt was asked by chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel if he believed the expanded child tax credit — set to expire in a few days — was worth saving, with Emanuel noting that it has been estimated to significantly reduce child poverty.

“Well I think this is this is one of the problems and one of the gimmicks in the bill, frankly,” Blunt said.

The Missouri senator argued that the bill provides funds to families that don’t require the benefits of the child tax credit due to alr-eady earning a high inco-me. “Families that make $150,000 for instance, ar-en’t in poverty in Missouri. I don’t think they’re in poverty almost anywhere in the United States and it’s a big mistake to assume they are,” he said.