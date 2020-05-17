Political future of Sharif brothers is bleak: Murad Saeed

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Sunday has lashed out at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership and alleged Sharif brothers of corruption.

In a statement, the minister said that Nawaz Sharif established offshore companies while Shehbaz Sharif opened fake bank accounts.

Political future of both brothers is bleak, he added.

Murad Saeed further advised Shehbaz Sharif to seriously record answers of the questionnaire handed over to him by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).