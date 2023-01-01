Political instability and role of influentials

Recently, President Dr. Arif Alvi returned the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023 for the reconsideration of the Parliament, to be set in line with the provisions of Article 75 of the Constitution. The president observed that Bill’s prima-facie travels beyond the competence of the Parliament and can be assailed as colourable legislation. The President was of the view that the provisions of the Constitution cannot be amended by ordinary law as the Constitution is a father of laws, an embodiment of fundamental principles, and law above other laws.

Pakistan’s ongoing political and constitutional crises are worsening expeditiously with every passing day, because the warring political factions, combatant politicians, as well as the people wearing judges’ robes are not ready to give in to their personal ego and abide by their official code of conduct in a larger interest of the nation. Unfortunately, the contesting political groups always acted selfishly and brought political issues to the court to manipulate the law and get verdicts of their own choice. Inter alia, the courts fell prey to the Politicians’ scheme in an effort for constitutional evaluation of political strategies that attracted controversies, discredited courts, and defame adjudicators, while encouraging the political strategists to use unfair means to get relief from the judiciary that was not possible otherwise. Meanwhile, the selective appreciation of the court decisions, harassment of the judges, and politicization of the jury became tools for the politicians that hurt the core system of the judiciary.

In fact, the repercussions of the current political tussle had reached all nooks and corners of the country and badly affects all aspects of our national life. Historically, framing politically motivated legislation is not a new phenomenon and all previous governments passed legislation to comprehend their political goals and protect their party interest. The ruling coalition accused a specific bench of judges of prejudice and favoritism and having played on behalf of the opposition by means of suo motu actions and court verdicts, thus the government proposed changes to the constitution to slash the powers of the Cheif Justice of Pakistan to create a so-called level playing field for themselves. Although, the President blocked the government’s bid yet the treasury is set to get it down through the joint sessions of the parliament on Monday.

In fact, the Constitution of the country has become a mere piece of document, as the political elite blatantly changes the laws by taking advantage of its majority in the parliament. Previously, President Alvi blocked the National Accountability (Second Amendment) bill and Election Amendment Bill to rescue the PTI’s long-held legacies of Electronic voting and unrestricted accountability, now Presidency returned a judicial amendment unsigned. Apparently, both warring groups are using their public offices for the enhancement of their party agendas, the coalition government is protecting the PDM narrative while President firmly standing with PTI’s manifesto.

During the ongoing dogfight between the parties, people’s trust has largely eroded in the public institutions and political leadership which persistently added to the public issues and encouraged undemocratic norms and dictatorial values in national politics. The irrational conduct of the political stakeholders has stimmed unimaginable political instability, while persistent intolerance and clash, absence of debate, and dialogue are continuously widening the gap between the contenders. In fact, Political stakeholders must abandon the politics of hate, lies, and propaganda by taking a principled course of mutual respect, national well-being, and public interest so a constructive political activity could revive, that strengthens democratic institutions and ensures peace and tranquility in the country.