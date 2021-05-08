Political leaders asked to refrains from gathering

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Saturday appeals to leaders of all political parties and elected public representatives to refrain from meeting people in their constituencies in the present situation of coronavirus.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister on the eve of Eidul Fitr, said that the Political leaders and elected public representatives should also play their important role in educating the people for implementation of SOPs.

The current state of the Corona epidemic is extremely worrying and the epidemic is likely to spread further on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said. He said that the government is taking all possible steps to stop the spread of the epidemic and in this connection the cooperation of political leaders and elected public representatives is essential for the success of the government’s efforts. “Our slightest shortcomings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr can lead us to a big problem,” the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa added.

The Corona epidemic is a national and collective issue and everyone has a role to play because we can only overcome the present situation with collective efforts, Mahmood Khan said. “We can tackle this challenge effectively with the joint efforts and for this it is the responsibility of all the political leaders and elected public representatives to aware the general public in their respective constituencies follow SOPs during Eid-ul-Fitr days,” he said. The Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan prayed to Almighty Allah to save the entire nation from this deadly epidemic.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday paid a surprise visit to district Swat. The Chief Minister visited Kanju Police Station Swat without any security escort and protocol. He checked all the records of the police station, visited its various sections, met the detainees and inquired about the behavior of police. He also met with the visitors there and got information about their issues.

The Chief Minister directed the incharge of the police station for necessary steps to resolve the issues of the visitors on urgent basis and report to him accordingly. He directed the police personnel to have public friendly behavior with the visitors and the general public so that public confidence on police system could be restored fully. He said that police was responsible for the safety of the public adding that it should come upto the expectations of the general public in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, without any security escort and protocol also visited various public places in Swat to take stock of the implementation of government’s instructions to provide relief to the public as well as implementation of Corona SOPs.

Talking on this occasion he said that the provincial government was making serious efforts to give maximum relief to the people during the holy month of Ramzan adding that the benefits of government’s efforts should reach the common man. He made it clear that local administrations should discharge their responsibilities admirably to give relief to the public and added that action would be taken against the concerned government officials in case of any laxity and negligence to this effect.