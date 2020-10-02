Political leadership in the guise of democracy

Attiya Munawer

The country’s political leadership always wants to keep its meetings behind the military leadership a secret but it’s not a secret anymore and the military leadership itself wants to expose the behind the reality of Nawaz Sharif’s statement to the nation. Our leaders, on the one hand, say that the army should not interfere in politics, and on the other hand, they still want relief through indirect communication. On one side, they have stated that their fight is not with Imran Khan and they are against those who brought him, and on the other hand, they are trying to resolve their matters with them through their envoys.

If in the speech, dejected Mian Nawaz Sharif had avoided the direct targeting to military leadership, the secret might have been not revealed that he had appealed to the military chief to intervene. Even in the past, political leaders have never got tired of making statements promoting democracy during the day, while in the last hours of the night; they have been inviting detector ship on meetings. In this context, the Army’s Public Relations Department cannot be expected to present a baseless position to the media.

There will also be recordings of meetings of the political leadership; the conversations that have taken place will have been preserved. So Muhammad Zubair has been badly trapped as an envoy and now, he can’t deny the fact as much as he wants to explain it that at the request of Mian Nawaz Sharif, he went to meet the army chief, but failed to get the required relief.

There is no denying the fact that in the past, the political and military leadership not only met in the dark of night but also achieved the desired results. Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan were very active and famous about this, but now it seems that the scenario has been changed. The refusal of the Army Chief to provide any help to Muhammad Zubair in connection with Nawaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz is an indication that the military no longer intends to support anyone by going out of the way. However, before the APC, discussions about the meetings of the parliamentary leaders with the military leadership are publicized. The political leadership has tried hard to hide and deny the meetings, but how such things can be hidden in the presence of Sheikh Rashid?

It reveals how hollow and untrustworthy our political leadership is. If it meets the army officers of its own country, hides it as if it has committed a great crime, although there are many issues that the military and political leadership have to solve together. It is good that the ISPR did not elaborate other than confirm the meeting, otherwise some more secrets could have come to light. Political leaders must have the courage to refuse such a call or to come and tell everyone what discussion they have done with military leadership, so the rumors that spread after such meetings can be dispelled. The political leadership is well aware that they do not get anything by creating a situation where they do no hide or come to the fore. On the contrary, they do face ridicule.

Opposition leaders’ meetings with the military leadership have been met with ridicule after the revelation of this secret. Despite this, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrogantly said that next time PPP will not participate in such a sensitive meeting on any issue related to national security because the details of these camera meetings don’t have to be disclosed but some irresponsible people have forced to speak. Whoever has a spokesperson for this meeting should silence him, while Sheikh Rashid says that he has just mentioned a few meetings- If the phone data is shown, they will hide. Meetings of the political leadership and conversations on the phone are not hidden from the public. It is a different matter that they were not so outspoken. It is better in the sense that the people see the real face of their representatives and their character. However, the ongoing debate between the political and military leadership on issues and contacts is not in anyone’s best interest, because the political and military leadership have to meet on some important issues in exchange on national and state issues. In the context of this issue, it will be difficult to meet and discuss such issues in the future. Perhaps that is why Mian Nawaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have hinted not to meet the military leadership anymore.

Undoubtedly, there is nothing wrong with a meeting between the military leadership and politicians in which national issues are discussed and consulted. The military is also a part and parcel of the government and is on the same page with every elected government. In many matters of the country, their point of view is important but if the meeting is not of a purely personal nature; It is not better to turn it into a political issue in the media in favor of mutual consent. Either the meeting should be avoided or the meeting should have been kept secret.

Politicians keep accusing each other of secret meetings. This has never been fully confirmed or denied by anyone and this is the first time that secrets have not been kept secret. At the moment, whatever impression is spread by this, at least the meetings have been confirmed, but it has laid a brick of mistrust that will lead to future avoidance and abstinence. As far as the ridicule of political leaders is concerned, politicians will be discredited but according to the current situation, it would be better to close this topic and Sheikh Rashid should be restrained from revealing the secrets and no such situation should arise which would lead to further mistrust. However, after the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, the veil of what politicians seem to be wearing under the guise of democracy is being exposed to the public.

Attiabutt121@gmail.com