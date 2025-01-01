Political, military leaders decide to revive NACTA, crush terrorism

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Apex Committee of the National Action Plan (NAP), chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, convened to address pressing national security challenges, with a particular focus on Balochistan.

The committee resolved to continue implementing a comprehensive security plan against terrorist organisations active in Balochistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for political consensus to tackle national challenges effectively, stressing that a unified approach is essential for lasting peace.

“Promoting a positive national narrative is essential to deal with the country’s problems,” he insisted.

Army chief General Asim Munir reiterated the military’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property and intensifying efforts against terrorism.

Reactivating NACTA

Discussions were held on reactivating the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) and establishing national and provincial intelligence fusion and threat assessment centres.

The forum agreed on the importance of active diplomacy with regional countries to tighten the noose around terrorist networks. Strengthening relationships with neighbouring states is seen as a critical step in curbing cross-border terrorism.

“All stakeholders must play their role to get rid of terrorism,” the committee resolved.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the critical security challenges facing the country.

Shehbaz extended congratulations to the nation as Pakistan assumed its two-year responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council. He emphasised that this achievement was made possible by the relentless efforts of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and other government officials.

“Pakistan will play its full role on the global stage during this tenure,” he assured.

Addressing domestic security concerns, PM Shehbaz Sharif told the meeting the interior minister had been instructed to collaborate with provincial governments to develop integrated security strategies.

“All issues, including police training and technological advancements, are crucial to tackling modern challenges,” he stated, adding that the enemy had Pakistan on its target, while the country gave a strong response to cross-border attacks.

The PM voiced grave concerns over the presence of terrorists and infiltrators within Pakistan. He warned against anti-Pakistan conspiracies brewing in Balochistan and stressed the need for immediate action.

“It is time to completely wipe out the terrorists,” he asserted, urging provinces to work closely with the federal government to devise a comprehensive counterterrorism strategy.

Digital warfare against Pakistan

The Apex Committee also addressed the growing menace of fake news and misinformation. The forum committed to curbing the spread of false narratives, with a decision to deal strictly with “digital terrorists.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the spread of misinformation and anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media platforms, warning that such activities undermine national efforts.

“Venom is being unleashed against Pakistan in the digital world, with lies being supported and facts distorted,” he said, noting that during the recent hooliganism in Islamabad, a storm had been unleashed against the government on social media.

“If this is not countered, all our efforts will go in vain,” he stressed.

Support for law enforcement agencies

Recognizing the sacrifices made by security personnel in the war against terrorism, the forum declared that strengthening law enforcement agencies is essential. A report on measures for the protection of foreign nationals in Pakistan was also reviewed.

The PM also condemned campaigns targeting security forces, stating that “false narratives about Rangers and other sacrifices by our forces” dishonour those protecting the nation. He urged the youth to avoid being swayed by misinformation and to value the sacrifices of the country’s defenders.

Call for unity, action

In closing, the committee resolved that federal and provincial governments, along with all institutions, would move forward together to ensure internal security. The meeting declared that no one would be allowed to spread chaos under the guise of protests, emphasizing the need for strict action to maintain peace.

PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan’s security remains the government’s top priority. He called for unity across all provinces and federal institutions to face the challenges ahead. “Friends like foes are running campaigns against us, but with a united front, we will counter all threats and secure our nation’s future,” he concluded.