Political parties provided level playing field, says Babar Yaqoob

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqoob has said that the ECP provided level fields for the all the parties during the July 25 general elections.

Babar Yaqoob said this while addressing the media in Islamabad on Tuesday. He said that the electoral body requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to not arrest political leaders till after the polls were over.

He added that ECP decided to postpone polls in NA-60, Rawalpindi constituency following PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi’s sentence to ensure that all parties have a level playing field.

Yaqoob reiterated that the ECP has rejected political parties’ demand for the resignation of the chief election commissioner (CEC).

Further condemning the call for the CEC’s resignation, Yaqoob said, “If any candidate has complains then they will be dealt with as per the law and complains should be filed in line with the Constitution.”

Secretary ECP added that one can ascertain that the 2018 General Election was transparent by noting that polls were concluded on time in most parts of the country.

“The voter turnout stood at 52%,” he said while adding that people freely exercised their right to elect their candidates.

Claiming that Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) and EU missions declared the polls were free and fair, the ECP secretary said, “This is an honor for the country’s democratic process.”

