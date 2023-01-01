Political parties urged to resolve issues

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has emphasized for defusing the tense environment surrounding the conduct of local government elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on Sunday.

In a statement on Saturday, he said differences amongst the political parties on the holding of the local government elections have assumed a worrying situation. He warned that some miscreants can take advantage of the situation and the law and order situation may arise. As per details, the interior minister said expressed concerns on Karachi and Hyderabad local government elections.

He said that the opposition among political parties is concerning, as two parties are in favour of holding LG polls and two are against it. There are chances of clashes between political parties on the issue of LG polls and the terrorist can benefit from this uncertain situation.

Rana Sanaullah urged all the political parties to resolve the issue with reconciliation and dialogue. The election commission of Pakistan and the Judiciary should take notice of the current crisis. Earlier today, the Sindh government suggested the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad amid security threats.

The Sindh government has advised the ECP to postpone elections in 8 out of total 17 districts; 7 districts of Karachi and 1 district of Hyderabad. It is pertinent to mention here that after MQM-P’s demand, the Sindh government announced to postpone the Karachi and Hyderabad LG polls.