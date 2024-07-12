Political Projects, policing sans electoral legitimacy,  polluting Pakistan’s body politic

By: Maha Raja Tareen

Since its independence, Pakistan has remained ensnared in a perpetual cycle of poverty and political crisis a marsh where the masses are being slowly and steadily endlessly engulfed by the swampland’s whimsical policies.

The people of Pakistan have been running from pillar to post chasing the euphoric dream of change, cheated by a corroded system collapsing continuously.

one after the other commencing from the catastrophic demise of the Result Management System (RMS) in 2013 (GE), Result Transmission System (RTS) in 2018 polls & EMS died undermining the democratic facade of pakistan in its 12 general election

Although the socioeconomic pressure cooker’s whistle has blown pounding & pouncing its populous yet the policymakers sitting in Islamabad are devoid of compassion and empathy, harrowingly evidenced in the harsh facts : viewing the data of last two years 2023 and 2024 one is forced to face a bleak picture marred by highest inflation and a dismal growth rate which remains insufficient to reduce poverty, with 40 percent of Pakistanis now living below the poverty line, reeling under the rupturing ruthless cost of living as children’s milk is taxed to the tune of 18percent.

Fluttering under a full blown financial fiasco as predicted by Fitch, since growth is average just 3.5% from 2023/24 to 2032/33, compared to 5.4% in other emerging markets, means Pakistan’s GDP per capita will lag even more behind India’s, dropping from 78% of India in 2019 to 51% by 2032, viewed against this backdrop Pakistan is treading on thin ice as ideally a developing country like us should have financing requirements of 15% of the GDP.

we unfortunately have mastered the art of creating catastrophic crisis one after another!

As has been recently witnessed in yet another act of gimmickry where the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has switched the proverbial economic boat midstream by snatching the responsibility of developing the “home-grown economic development plan” from UK economist Stefan Dercon, to the house of Sharif’s fallible poster boy the Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar whose already the country’s foreign minister.

The reality belies this “brain dead”misleading political bolstering as Pakistan’s economy could lose up to $300 million due to internet disruptions caused by imposition of a national firewall according to the Pakistan Software Houses Association.

Policy punters in Pakistan have so far failed to sell stakes of its profitable energy companies to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) through the Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund (PSWF) as the IMF has demanded to rewrite the PSWF Act.

IMF wants to end the secrecy in the fiscal along with governance of the wealth fund and to ban the direct sale of assets to foreign nations.

The IMF has also prohibited the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) from lending money to the wealth fund.

Unfolding fiasco after fiasco the frail government with its failed governance, floating between a fragile economy & terror threats, the government of Pakistan led by Honorable Shahbaz Sharif of PMLN is certainly making wrong choices ridding the roller coaster of rollovers, evidenced by the the IMF board’s delaying the bail out package due to the government’s failure to bridge the external financing gap.

Yet another missed goal is transpiring under the garb of privatisation where the government’s putting out some sweet buyer-favored terms for unloading majority stakes in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

They’re cool with taking partial payments upfront for those majority stakes and letting buyers use debt-funded investments over three years, buyers can drop about a third of the total sale price in cash and use PIA’s payables to cover the rest.

Wondering why the Whartonite Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb led the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) decided to offload stakes in three insurance companies?

Despite the glaring reality that State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC),

is managing a whopping Rs1.9 trillion in assets and is the 11th most profitable entity.

They’ve got Rs155 billion invested in the stock market and made a cool Rs14.7 billion in profit last year, paying Rs2.5 billion in dividends to the government.

Carrying the bulge of an already bloated Pakistan’s Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) with financing requirements for approved projects amounting to approximately Rs10 trillion The Planning Commission has yet again pounced to proceed with the consideration of new projects for approval.

Political policy makers in Pakistan are continuously shaming the Pandora’s box as the whole nation is bearing the brunt of expensive electricity, depicting a Classic case of Cannibalism is which the Coffers of the state are being ripped off in the name “capacity charges” to the tune of 45./. paying government owned independent power producers the most lamentable & alarming fact being it’s partly owned by the son of the Prime Minister of this crisis ridden country.

Pakiatan needs plausible permanent political solutions!

Pep up paltry political gimmicks won’t last!

The peanuts of a panacea dolled out by PMLN, claiming to calm the crisis ridden commoners by offering only one province’s electricity consumers a discount of 14 rupees per unit for only two months.

Seeking strength to speak under the shadow of establishment’s “gun cover”

NawazSharif whose electoral existence is under question in yet another fickle effort to commandeer the stage giving nightmares to Shakespeare questioning whether he’s been surpassed in the craft of narrative! As “why was I ejected” sans a parachute? Nawaz Sharif’s nostalgia about his tenure his picture perfect world of Pakistan before the 2018 Elections is akin to Shaming “Eunomia”!

Labelling his political adversary ImranKhan as “unforgivable” has failed to deflect the unfathomable reality inflicted pre & post the 12th general Election this nation bore the brunt! Where nearly 56 million youth voted for a better life are now disgruntled & dismayed in the post election scenario the populous who’s 31./. University graduates are unemployed and according to Pakistan Economic Survey for 2023-24 over 13.53 million people have officially migrated to work in more than 50 countries by April 2024 placing Pakistan in the seventh position according to the International Migration Report of 2022.

The desperate government led by honourable shahbaz sharif of PMLN whose been given a lethal life line prognosis of just 18 months by the world renowned FitchRatings has resorted to desperate attempts aimed at “court packing”

While the nation is wailing under warnings from Fitch! The government has embarked on a Brutally brazen defiance of the constitution of the country which clearly states that The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1997” the number of the Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan other than the Chief Justice shall be sixteen therefore can only be appointed only when the number of judges in the Supreme Court is not complete yet this

This crisis ridden Cash strapped government of Pakistan has burdened the exchequer with the appointment of “ad hoc judges” which would cost around Rs2.6 million a month from the public coffers in a nation whose already choking with colossal cost of living all this is a sham show slithering exercise to cover up the cracks exposing the 12th general Elections as a detailed report by a civil society organisation “PATTAN”has highlighted severe irregularities in the 2024 general elections for NA-130 Lahore, where the PMLN’s NawazSharif father of the sitting ChiefMinister Maryam Nawaz Sharif allegedly won against Pakistan Tehrek-e- Insaf candidate.

The report exposes the fractured EMS system put in place by the tainted Election Commission of Pakistan & suggests this constituency experienced unprecedented electoral manipulation, with Form-45s indicating a turnout between 90% and 102%, while provincial assembly seats showed about 40%.

PATTAN alleges that the election commission inflated Nawaz Sharif’s vote share, leading to fabricated Form-47s.

This manipulation resulted in discrepancies within NA-130 and between national and provincial seat results.

The audit found significant gaps, such as a 45% turnout difference in shared polling stations (SPSs) for NA-130 and provincial seats.

Overall, 69 Form-45s for NA-130 reported turnouts between 70% and over 100%. Which calls for an immediate, transparent investigation into these anomalies to address the political uncertainty, as these issues undermine public trust in the electoral system.

Million $ question remains! would the Government of Pakistan led by his younger brother allow the Election tribunals go ahead with adjudication in accordance with the original section 140 of the Election Act 2017 comprising sitting High court judges & not “adhoc” judiciary which has been added after recent amendments to facilitate the appointment of retired judges for adjudication, casting a doubt on the transparency.

Pakistani politic’s grand amphitheatre witnesses a sham show: a continuous slithering series of “siasi drama” unfolding with the regularity of the morning brew!

Yet no plausible solution!

First the ‘Bat’ symbol was withdrawn under Section 215 of the Elections Act, by Election Commission of Pakistan, exacerbated by the 13/01/24 SC judgment which upheld this unconstitutional pre poll electoral engineering.

The frail government of Pakistan whose wings have been virtually clipped by the highest court in the land through its judgment dated 12/07/2024 reducing the two thirds majority enjoyed by the coalition led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the House of 336, where the magic figure to attain a two-thirds majority is 224 & now the ruling coalition’s strength is down to 209 from 228.

The government needs to improve governance and ameliorate the sufferings of millions reeling under the pressure of a mammoth price hike & not hide behind political gimmickry marred by treating the constitution as a wax doll.

However a “coup de main” was witnessed by Senior puisne judge Syed Mansoor Ali Shah clearly stating in the NBP pensions case that the Apex court is ultimate interpreter of the #Constitution!

Hinting that heads might roll at the helm if no heed is paid to the judgements of the Supreme Court!

“The power to hold individuals or entities in contempt for failing to comply with a Court order is fundamental to the judiciary’s ability to function effectively”

Seen against the backdrop of recent amendments in the Election Act 2017 by the government aimed at thwarting the SC’s July 12 verdict in reserved seats case it’s clear that

the honorable Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has warned “all & sundry” to implement the apex court’s judgement or face proceedings of contempt under contempt law which might lead to sending home the head of the government? or the least would be “light camera action” at the election commission, the body responsible for conducting the electoral exercise.

Though the Government is deliberately bulwarking the highest court of the land amidst a socioeconomic colossal crisis as Pakistan’s public & guaranteed debt has skyrocketed to a record Rs74.6 trillion,shockingly violative of Debt limitation act which dictates the debt-to-GDP ratio to be below 57.5%.

Political parties should tread the path of national reconciliation and disband pursuing a confrontational collision course, which can be catastrophic for this cash strapped economy.

Is it “mens rea”or “mala fide” ?

it’s certainly not what the marginalised masses expect from the state!

The World watches with bated breath the nuclear powered pakistan and its plight able populous. Wondering why “National reconciliation”is not on the government of Pakistan’s wish list?

Events unravelling around Pakistan on the grand geopolitical stage are a wake up call for the rulers of this fiefdom of a country, which blindly believe that they are living in a state of inertia where unabated adventurism will prevail endlessly, as Pulse of the people pushed Shiekh Hasina out of Dhaka, Suharto was ousted in Indonesia , Jean-Bertrand Aristide, the President of Haiti, was forced into exile in 2004,

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka President of Sri Lanka kneeled in July 2022, Ashraf Ghani ran for his life in August 2021.

Tunnel vision is not the solution, when are we going to heel? & pay heed to Newton’s third law “for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction”

Isn’t it high time to halt this hibernation in the Himalayan foothills of Pakistan?

Masses have suffered enough?

Maha Raja Tareen

Advocate & Legal Consultant, (L.L.M U.K).

She has been member of Pakistan’s Parliament 2002-2008.

Email: rajamaha@hotmail.com