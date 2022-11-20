Political stability key to economic prosperity: KP CM

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that the only way to steer the country out of political and economic crises is to immediately hold free and fair elections. The economy cannot prosper as long as the conglomerate of political goons stays in power and the miseries of ordinary citizens caused by inflation will further escalate.

The only reason for placing corrupt politicians in power is to loot the national wealth and weaken the accountability mechanism.

In a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat here on Saturday, Mahmood Khan said that, under the leadership of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the country will be freed from the clutches of imported rulers because they have brought the national economy to the brink of collapse.

The imported government has damaged the national interest for their personal gains and benefits. The national assets are diminishing while the assets of this imported bunch are increasing with every passing day.

Touching upon the ongoing Azadi March, the Chief Minister said that the preparations for the real independence March are in full swing and when Imran Khan gives the call, people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will leave to participate in the march without any delay. He stated that this is a battle for the true independence of the country and a bright future for the youth.

The imported government is following the instructions of its foreign masters, the decisions of the country are being made by an irrelevant and fugitive person from London, which is totally unacceptable to the nation. The fate of the country will be decided by the public as they are the only stakeholders.

Regarding the problems created by the federal cabinet for the provincial government, the Chief Minister said that the imported government has adopted a biased attitude towards Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon after coming into power.

They are using various immoral tactics to sabotage the development initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and create economic hardships for the provincial government. In the first phase, the imported government excluded various development projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the PSDP and is now involved in creating financial instability by withholding the due share of the province in the federal transfers and net hydel profit share. Currently, Rs 62 billion is outstanding with the federal government in lieu of NHP, he remarked.

Funds allocated for the development of newly merged districts are not being released, which is not only fueling apprehensions of continued exploitation among tribal people but is tantamount to usurping the rights and resources of tribal people, he concluded.