Political theurgy and no-confidence motion

Chairman Pakistan peoples Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned the allegedly selected Prime Minister, Imran Khan to stop telling lies otherwise his opponents will start exposing the details of corruption by the first lady. According to him, they know how Usman Buzdar paid money to become the Chief Minister of Punjab. Bilawal was of the view that Imran Khan’s card of Riasat-e-Madinah is not working now, while Imran himself was engulfed and caught red-handed in foreign funding corruption. Chairman Bilawal said that the PPP is the heir of its Shaheed leaders and heir of Shaheeds of the entire country who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Bilawal forcefully condemned the government’s recent dialogue with banned terror organizations and accused the PTI government of using foul language and magic against its opponents to achieve its political goal. PPP’s Chairman criticized Imran Khan for dishonoring his words including unfulfilled promises of ten million jobs and 5 million houses and so on.

The political temperature of the country has reached the boiling point, while the movement for the voting on no-confidence motion has come to a head, the political rallies of the government and opposition have reached the capital and the national assembly is scheduled to convene its session today. The bitterness in the political atmosphere emerged after the opposition submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, while the Premier took this constitutional battle in the public to demonstrate his street power and started using vulgar language against his opponents.

The opposition had leveled serious charges against the first lady for involvement in corruption for the appointment and transfer of government officials in Punjab as well as bidding of the government’s positions including the office of Chief Minister Punjab. The opposition claimed to have sufficient evidence of their assertion. Apparently, the politics of blames, slanders, and character assassination had been promoted by the incumbent government in the past and faces its repercussion at the time. Currently, PTI is using religion as a card against the opposition and converted this war for power into a battle between good and bad, using divine Quranic verses to provoke the youths. It is the height of self-fishiness to cause further chaos and division in an already fragile society for political purposes. No-confidence is a political and constitutional process; it is no battle between good and bad, and it must be considered as a political phenomenon instead of a personal tussle with the opposition. The political parties and public must abandon the politics of the 90s, instead of promoting hatred and division in the society through unreal philosophies, the politicians must work for the promotion of democracy and constitutional traditions. No one is above the law and personalities are not more important than the country, nation, and the constitution, hence we must uphold these national fundamentals ever.