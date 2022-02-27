Political uproar and legacy of long marches

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to tender his resignation and step down. According to Bilawal, there will be no need for protests and a no-confidence motion if Imran Khan resigns and after that, the interim setup would have limited responsibilities, which includes carrying out electoral reforms and holding transparent elections. Bilawal was addressing a rally in Karachi ahead of PPP’s long March toward the nation’s capital on February 27. According to reports, Pakistan Peoples Party is in full swing, and thousands of PPP workers have kicked off their weeklong voyage toward Islamabad. During his address to the workers, Bilawal accused the Prime Minister of his selection through rigging and wreaking havoc on everything in the country including politics, society, governance, security matters, and foreign Policy. According to the PPP leader, the burden of the government’s incompetence is being borne by the common man in the form of price-hike of electricity, gas bills, inflation, and uncontrolled petrol and medicines prices. Zardari urged the nations’ youth, farmers, laborers, women, and minorities to support the PPP which wants to solve their problems. Bilawal vowed to build a Pakistan as promised by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Presently, the political temperature in the county has reached the boiling point as the opposition parties claim to achieve the required numbers of votes necessary to make a no-confidence motion successful while the treasury accuses the opposition of horse-trading beside claims of having full confidence and support of their allies along with PTI’s parliamentarians in the assembly. Pakistan Peoples Party has started its long March toward Islamabad on February 27, while the PDM, an alliance of near a dozen parties of the opposition also announced its long March against the government which is likely to reach the capital on March 22-23 this year. Meanwhile, in a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has started its “Haqooq-e-Sindh March” from Ghotki to Karachi against the PPP government in Sindh which will reach Karachi in next few days. The PTI leaders are also accusing the PPP government in Sindh of massive corruption, mismanagement, and non-deliverance in the province.

Currently, the politics of protests, marches, and accusations are on the rise and each side accuses the other of failure, the leaders of all parties are claiming to transform Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam, while the public wonders that it just took seventeen years for the creation of Pakistan after Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal presented the idea of a separate homeland during the meeting of All India Muslim League in 1930. Whereas political parties along with four military dictators failed to transform Pakistan according to the vision of its founder over the last seven decades and each time wanted to grasp power on this melody. Presently, the king’s party and MQM-P had got too much value because the opposition alliance is dependent on their support in the success of its no-confidence motion while the government also wants continuation of their support at this critical junction. The political situation is sliding toward instability due to impending long marches, and rising political polarization, hence all players are expecting the umpire to make his way, so they proceed accordingly.