Political victimisation behind recent wave of accountability, says Hamza

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz said on Wednesday that political victimisation is behind the recent wave of accountability.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader while speaking to the media after appearing before the National Accountability Bureau in the Saaf Paani case said that corrupt people are present on the right and left side of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The political victimisation will cost Imran,” warns Hamza. ” The masses are looking at the government’s actions. People have rejected this New Pakistan. The fake accountability last long, we will fight it sternly.”

Hamza said that the prime minister should apologise over Bani Gala encroachment. “Tell facts to the nation, tell them your visits on KP’s state helicopter. We have passed Musharraf’s ten years. You have stole the farmer’s subsidy.”

The PML-N leader said that while the reserves are shrinking on daily basis the government has prioiritised accountability, adding that the government is begging for a billion dollar while the previous government got Rs50 billion CPEC investment.

The Punjab opposition leader said that no traces for financial malpractices were found in accountability court’s December 24 verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz was called by the NAB for Saaf Pani case and arrested for Ashiana scam, they haven’t found any evidence in last three months ” he said.

Hamza demanded an inquiry into Peshawar’s BRT project. “We completed Rawalpindi-Lahore-Multan metro bus project in Rs90 billion,” he added

Hamza remarked that the prime minister should bring forward the source of income of his sister Aleema Khan.

“No corruption has been proven against Nawaz, Shehbaz meanwhile PM Imran has people in federal and provincial cabinet who are facing NAB cases,” he said.