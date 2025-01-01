Politicians being ‘debarred’ from system: Fazlur Rehman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Thursday that attempts were underway to debar the politicians from th country.

Addressing an event in Islamabad, Rehman said: “Efforts were made to malign the judiciary. We had rejected the initial draft of the 26th constitutional amendment.”

“Attempts were made to divide opposition parties. There prevailing many problems still. Two of the provinces are facing harmful situation,” said Rehman.

“Some of the people are fighting for the sake of ideologies,” said Rehman.

Highlighting the significance of holding the talks, Rehman said, “We are politicians and believe in holding talks with the opponents.”

“The parliament was given the power for the appointment of the chief justice and judges through the 18th amendment,” said Rehman

Few days back, Rehman said on Saturday that he was against putting PTI Chairman Imran Khan and any other politicians behind bars.

Expressing his thoughts in Mardan, Rehman said: “It is up to the courts to declare the innocence of the PTI founder.” He said there was no room for promoting extremism in the politics.

“Both the JUI-F and PTI had shown rigidness in terms of the attitude in the past. The efforts are underway to balance the situation in the country.”

Speaking about an anniversary of the elections, Rehman said, “The government was formed on the basis of rigging on February 8.”

He said, “The JUI-F has fought its war single-handedly.”

Rehman stated, “It is unfair to throw out the opponents from the politics through the power.”

Underlining the importance of holding talks in politics, Rehman said, “It is important to maintain contacts with the opponents in politics.”

He was of the view that economic prosperity hinges on the prosperity of the laypeople.”

Rehman said, “The rigging was held during the general elections in both the center and provinces.”