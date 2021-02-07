Politicians claim to have seen draft outline of future govt

KABUL (Agencies): Some Afghan politicians have expressed different views about a draft outline of a future government, which they claim to have seen recently.

Mohammad Ismail Khan, former mujahideen leader and former minister of energy and water, said the draft includes only the views of the United States and the Taliban; therefore, it is not inclusive for a future setup in the country. “This draft, from my point view, gives concessions to the Taliban in which a 50-50 government is divided with the Afghan government and the real sides of the Afghanistan matter are not part of this effort,” Khan said.

But Ahmad Zia Massoud, former vice president and the deputy head of the Jamiat-e-Islami party, said that establishing an interim government is one of the fair options for the way forward in the country’s political efforts. “The only political solution in the country is the establishment of an interim government, an acting government or a national reconciliation government,” Massoud said. “(President) Ashraf Ghani is opposing peace in order to remain in power.”

The Presidential Palace said that the establishment of an interim government, an acting government or other such options are not acceptable.

“An interim or an acting government or any other type of government is unacceptable,” said Dawa Khan Menapal, a presidential spokesman.

The question that analysts raise is whether the Taliban will agree to establish a new government through polls. “This is related to the negotiations of the two (negotiating) teams and to their agreement,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander. But some negotiators of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan said that key values in Afghanistan’s Constitution are unchangeable.

“Individuals freedoms, media freedom, the principle of equality in the Constitution, women’s participation, the principle of democracy are the principles that should be preserved in any amendment in the constitution,” Afghan Republic negotiator Fawzia Koofi said at an online conversation with women activists on Saturday.

This comes as the negotiating teams in Doha have not held any meetings for the last 21 days. The Taliban delegates meanwhile are busy in regional trips, having travelled to Turkmenistan on Friday. The issue of a future government has changed into a much-debated topic in the country.

The Taliban has said that the establishment of an inclusive Islamic government that replaces the current government is part of the Doha agreement and that Russia and Iran are on the same page with them regarding this matter.