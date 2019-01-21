Politicizing judiciary will waterlogged a honorable institution: Nafisa Shah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD (NNI): The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian’s central secretary Information Nafisa shah has said that PTI is a tribe on looters, from Aleema Khan to Aleem Khan, PTI has been full with such plunderers.

In a statement issued from PPP media cell, responding to the PTI’s move of filing a petition in SC against former President Asif Ali Zardari, she stated, people are the finest authority to decide any politician’s merit & qualification, PTI should refrain from politicizing the role of judiciary, else the honorable institution will be bogged down just because of immature tactics of PTI.

Imran Khan’s disqualification petition has been dismissed while former President Asif Ali Zardari’s petition has been accepted by judiciary, which creates a question in minds of public why to parameters exist within on institution. President Zardari has already submitted all his asset details to ECP & nothing has been hidden, claims Nafeesa Shah

Nafeesa Shah insisted that the petition against Asif Ali Zardari is part of character assassination campaign against PPP, and this campaign is again a failed attempt to bring PPP under pressure, PPP will make no compromise on 18th amendment and military courts.

Talking about tall claims of Imran khan and his party, PPP leader questioned the role of police and the CM Punjab and asked, if an IG Punjab can be removed just because a cow entered in one of the farm houses owned by then PTI ministers, why after the brutal killing in Sahiwal no one has resigned or taken the responsibility.