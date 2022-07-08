Politics and national exchequer

Recently, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has suspended the Punjab government’s initiative to provide a subsidy on electricity bills under the ‘Roshan Gharana Program’, until July 17, the scheduled date for holding of by-polls on 20 vacant seats of the Provincial Assembly. According to Chief Election Commissioner, the authority intends that the upcoming elections be held in a transparent manner as it will directly impact the formation of the provincial government. During the hearing, the counsel for the Punjab government insisted that the package was not a violation of the election code because the package is for the entire province.

The state of Pakistan and its federating units are being governed by the political elite under their party manifesto, that usually formulated by the politicians to promote their political interests and mostly enshrine an idealistic approach instead of ground realities. Historically, all snags and crises of today’s Pakistan are the outcomes of the policies of past governments in the country. The irony of our political and institutional systems is that our leaders never consult their financial team before making announcements or decisions regarding the national economy and industrial development, which led to economic upheavals.

Presently, the country is passing through a critical phase of its history as it has reached the verge of bankruptcy, which makes it impossible for the government to run its usual business without foreign loans and financing from the IMF. The federal government has rolled back all subsidies on oil, gas, and electricity and slapped massive taxation to fulfill the preconditions of the IMF.

Interestingly, the father in the center prepares the public for a hard time, while the inheritor in the province is distributing gold coins among the public and announcing free-of-cost electricity to a one-third population of the province. In fact, it is not limited to Punjab or the PML-N, other parties including the PPP and PTI had also announced politically motivated programs such as the Insaaf food card and Peoples loan, etc. to attract the sympathies of the public through the use of national exchequer. Apparently, Pakistani leaders did not learn lessons from the grave impact of nationalization of the economy and politicization of economic issues, hence a mechanism must be devised to ascertain the judiciousness of Influential’s Doctrine.