Politics and putrefaction of national institutions

Presently, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) is hearing a case filed by Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leaders regarding the ongoing FIA inquiry into the foreign funding case. During a recent hearing, the Court instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action in the prohibited funding case as per the law and the people should not be arrested in such a way.

In fact, the affairs of the state of Pakistan have become a puzzle for the common Pakistanis, while the smoke screen of black propaganda and open lies, baseless rumors, and false accusations has badly affected our social morals. The newest political culture not only changed society but also clearly exposed the weaknesses of our national institutions including the FIA, Police, which could not sustain before extreme pressure from political parties, and ruling elites.

Ironically, during the initial training our bureaucrats, Doctors, and Engineers are not been told to implement the law, follow rules and SOPs, and service to the nation but most seniors tell their students about their authority, methods to rule the public, the importance of the theory of necessity, and use of tact to reach attractive positions. Thus, national institutions became subservient to the ruling elite, and unimaginable events are taking place on daily basis because of a lack of departmental accountability in public institutions.

Presently, the politicization of the institutions has become a nightmare for the nation, the Establishment is divided into groups with respect to its loyalty to the ruling government or the opposition while the provincial machinery is supporting the parties ruling the provinces. During this tussle of the parties, state business is severely affected but who cares about that? In fact, there is a dire need for the approval of the law which separates the jurisdictions of the Executive, judiciary, and Legislature. The Police and financial watchdogs should come under the judiciary for the maintenance of the law while the legislature must have no business in government affairs, so the country can earn respect in the global community.