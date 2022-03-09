Politics of make and break

The joint opposition including Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has set the stage for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by submitting a requisition for the meeting of the National Assembly on March 08, 2022. After submission of the motion, the opposition leaders including PDM’s Chief Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman along with PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif, and PPP’s Co-Chairman and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari appeared before the media and explained the circumstances that led to the vote of the no-confidence and charge-sheeted the incumbent government before the nation. According to PDM’s Chief, all parties have a consensus that the country has been ruined by the government. He accused the government of making millions of people jobless as well as homeless through its unwise anti-public policies. PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif said that Reckless Inflation, unprecedented joblessness, and extreme foreign debt have turned the public Skimpy and lifeless. Shehbaz accused the government of a failed foreign policy and termed the Prime Minister’s speech in Mailsi’s public rally as a suicide attack against the national interests in respect of foreign relations of the country. The former President Asif Ali Zardari informed the public that the opposition has jointly decided to table a motion of no-confidence in the larger interest of the country until things get out of control.

The political situation of the country has become uncertain and highly volatile because of rapidly changing political landscapes, the make, and break of the parties and alliances coupled with long marches of various political parties in the month of March. History is repeating itself in the new episode of country’s politics of long march, public rallies, and sit-ins in the D-Chowk, all are the same as that of 2014 except characters with an addition of a no-confidence motion. Both warring sides, the opposition, and the government had started political wrestling to knock down each other. Pakistan Peoples Party’s Awami March had reached the D-Chowk while the opposition had submitted a requisition for a vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly. Earlier, the Opposition had been requesting the government’s allies including PML-Q and MQM-P for supporting the vote of no-confidence in the Assembly, but both parties remained unable to decide their course. However, the recent meeting of anti-government PMAs of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf in the Punjab Assembly has confirmed the formation of a forward bloc in the PTI and also rang the bell in the power corridors of the Country besides the confirmation of the opposition claims. The joint opposition also claims to have substantial support of PTI’s parliamentarians in their proposed no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

The Opposition leaders are hopeful for the achievement of the required numbers in the Assembly however, a run of no-confidence motion will validate their claim. The government is also preparing to foil the opposition attack and despite pacifying the allies, it has started monitoring its own parliamentarians and is likely to initiate a similar move in the Sindh Assembly against the PPP government. The trends of political instability are not a good indication for the government as well as the national economy. Apparently, the government is losing its grip over the situation, however, time will decide the path of the country’s politics in the coming days.