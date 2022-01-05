Politics of new provinces, Pros and Cons

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed a resolution regarding the constitution of more provinces on the administrative basis. According to reports, the parliamentary leader of PML-N, Sardar Yousaf moved the resolution which specified that the house should recommend the federal government to make necessary arrangements and present an amendment bill in the parliament to constitute new federating units including Hazara province after developing a consensus. The resolution suggested that a commission should be established at earliest to deliberate over the matter. The Awami National Party (ANP) opposed the resolution; however the document got okay of the provincial legislature successfully.

Pakistan is a federation but its federating units are as old as the federation itself. After seven decades of independence, the country is still dragging public and administrative affairs through four provinces which existed before the creation of Pakistan. The population of the country has grown from 33.7 million (West Pakistan population as per 1951 census) to 220 million, due to which administrative problems, financial resources and attached complexities had increased many folds. The federal and provincial governments had consolidated powers in themselves, while local and district governments became helpless in provision of basic necessities and resolution of the problems of the public. The issue of creation of new provinces had been raised the political parties’ times and again on various grounds but their real motives always remained political point securing.

In fact, the large provinces have become a hub of countless administrative, financial and political issues, while centralized power structure has become a hurdle in resolution of the problems. If two opposing parties rule in the center and the province the situation becomes more troublesome and functioning of the federating unit gets impaired. Despite the administrative issues and public problems, political parties had always taken up the case of new provinces or opposed such demands due to their political interests instead of public snags or national concern. Presently, several movements/parties are working to create new provinces including South Punjab, Bahawalpur, Sariaki and Muhajir Provinces, as well as the province of Hazara and Erstwhile FATA. However, most of the movements are based on ethnic, linguistic, regional or racial differences which are poisonous for solidarity and unification of the nation. According to legal experts, two third majorities in both houses of the parliament as well as in the provincial Assembly of the concerned province are required for the constitution of new provinces under article 239(4) of the constitution. Other than the constitution of new provinces, the solution of the problem also lies in decentralization of powers in the center and provinces to the Divisional and District governments to end the resentment of the public through speedy provision of justice, social services and share in NFC according to their population.

In fact, achievement of national consensus, legal, political and security perspectives regarding creation of more provinces is utmost important and must be determined by the government first. According to experts, a high-level commission composed of technocrats, politicians, legal and security experts must be constituted for comprehensive study regarding creation of new provinces. Although new provinces are indispensable, they should be determined on an administrative basis and must be free from any political, ethnic, racial or linguistic prejudices, so the new federating units strengthen the federation and promote unity and nationalism in the country.